Dr. Mufadda Hasan, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mufadda Hasan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Alabama A&amp;amp;M University|Alabama A&amp;M University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hasan works at Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group
    4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 590-4847
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anorectal Abscess
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Biliary Atresia
Bone Cancer
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchoscopy
Burn Injuries
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Emphysema
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Still's Disease
Swine Flu
Thoracentesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mufadda Hasan, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265703847
    Education & Certifications

    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    • Alabama A&amp;amp;amp;M University|Alabama A&amp;amp;M University
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Neurocritical Care
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mufadda Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hasan works at Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hasan’s profile.

    Dr. Hasan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

