Overview

Dr. Mueez Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Houston Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Cardiac Consultants of Central Georgia in Warner Robins, GA with other offices in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.