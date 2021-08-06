Dr. Mudjianto Chandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mudjianto Chandra, MD
Overview
Dr. Mudjianto Chandra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Free U Berlin and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Chandra works at
Locations
Mudjianto Chandra M.d. Inc.18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 607, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 708-1004
Providence Tarzana Medical Center18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 881-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had a procedure done by another doctor that ended up going wrong. It led me to the ER 4 days later to find out I had internal bleeding from my intestines. Dr Chandra came to my rescue and saved my life. He is truly god sent. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Mudjianto Chandra, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Las-Usc Med Ctr
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Free U Berlin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandra has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandra.
