Overview

Dr. Mudjianto Chandra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Free U Berlin and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Chandra works at Keck Medicine of USC, Los Angeles, CA in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.