Dr. Mudita Shah, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mudita Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Lone Star Kidney Care in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Star Kidney Care
    800 8th Ave Ste 324, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 456-0879

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hives
  View other providers who treat Purpura
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 06, 2020
    First of all, Dr Shah is so beautiful!! I love her, because she knows her field of work. She went above and beyond during an office visit to consult with another provider I see to get additional testing g to help figure out what is going on with my health. She is caring, attentive, and direct. These are great qualities to have when looking for a doctor.
    — Jan 06, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Mudita Shah, MD
    About Dr. Mudita Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649492679
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
