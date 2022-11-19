Dr. Mudit Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mudit Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mudit Jain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Massachusetts Medical Center|University of Massachussetts Medical Center
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Diabetes & Thyroid Care Center300 NW 70th Ave Ste 105, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 751-1916
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
My Mom is a new patient of Dr. Jain and I accompany her to the appointments. He’s so caring, kind, thorough, knowledgeable, and professional. We never feel rushed and he answers all of our questions/ concerns and explains things clearly so that we understand. We’re so happy to have found such a wonderful Endo Doctor! Thank you.
About Dr. Mudit Jain, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1356305601
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center|University of Massachussetts Medical Center
- Uconn Medical Center
