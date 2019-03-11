See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Salem, VA
Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Igbal Medical College|Allama Igbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Dr. Chaudry works at LewisGale Physicians Infectious Disease - Salem in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Infectious Disease - Salem
    1802 Braeburn Dr Ste 2101, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-4646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 11, 2019
    Most wonderful disposition. Genuinely cares & takes time to answer questions & explain. Highly recommend!
    Cathie Carter in Martinsville, VA — Mar 11, 2019
    About Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1396795936
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital|North Shore University Hospital - Manhasset|North Shore University Hospital|North Shore University Hospital - Manhasset
    Internship
    • Department of Medicine Services Hospital, Lahore, Pakistan|Department of Medicine Services Hospital, Lahore, Pakistan|Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School|University Hospital at the University of Medicine and Dentistry|Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School|Univ
    Medical Education
    • Allama Igbal Medical College|Allama Igbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaudry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaudry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaudry works at LewisGale Physicians Infectious Disease - Salem in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Chaudry’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

