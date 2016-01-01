Dr. Muddana Haribabu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haribabu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muddana Haribabu, MD
Overview
Dr. Muddana Haribabu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Francisco Gil M.d. PC10 Winthrop St, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 753-2240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muddana Haribabu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427158435
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haribabu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haribabu accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haribabu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haribabu speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haribabu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haribabu.
