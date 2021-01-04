See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Mudassar Asghar, MD

Pain Medicine
2 (32)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mudassar Asghar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Southside Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Asghar works at Neurology Clinic in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Augusta, GA and Chester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Clinic
    601 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 250, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 325-8750
  2. 2
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-0211
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Adult Urology Associates
    11601 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 207, Chester, VA 23831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 285-6880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Southside Regional Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Jan 04, 2021
    Nice demeanor. Treated me with respect. Answered any question that was asked. Concern shown about patient,me. Gave me various options to consider for future and explained each ones benefits/problem. Staff was very pleasant.
    JoAnne — Jan 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties

    • Pain Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225101553
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mudassar Asghar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asghar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asghar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asghar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asghar has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asghar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Asghar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asghar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asghar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asghar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

