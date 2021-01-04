Overview

Dr. Mudassar Asghar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Southside Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Asghar works at Neurology Clinic in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Augusta, GA and Chester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.