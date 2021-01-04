Dr. Mudassar Asghar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asghar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mudassar Asghar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mudassar Asghar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Southside Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Asghar works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Clinic601 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 250, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 325-8750
-
2
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-0211Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Adult Urology Associates11601 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 207, Chester, VA 23831 Directions (804) 285-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Southside Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Nice demeanor. Treated me with respect. Answered any question that was asked. Concern shown about patient,me. Gave me various options to consider for future and explained each ones benefits/problem. Staff was very pleasant.
About Dr. Mudassar Asghar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1225101553
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Pain Medicine
