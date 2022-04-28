Dr. Mubina Gaffar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists
- CA
- Newport Beach
- Dr. Mubina Gaffar, MD
Dr. Mubina Gaffar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mubina Gaffar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Gaffar works at
Locations
-
1
Mubina Gaffar MD Inc.320 Superior Ave Ste 290, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 574-2628
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Management
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asbestosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Lump
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Cryptococcosis
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Asthma
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fungal Infections
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Abscess
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Septic Embolism
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Valley Fever
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaffar?
Dr Gaffar is a knowledgeable, skilled and thorough professional. She has a clear approach of testing, diagnosis and develops comprehensive treatment plans. The office staff is also very kind, responsive and professional.
About Dr. Mubina Gaffar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1891721106
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Henry Ford Hospital
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaffar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaffar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaffar works at
Dr. Gaffar has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaffar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaffar speaks Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaffar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaffar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaffar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.