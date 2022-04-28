Overview

Dr. Mubina Gaffar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Gaffar works at PHILIP ROBINSON MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.