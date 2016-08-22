Overview

Dr. Mubeen Memon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Memon works at ProMedica in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.