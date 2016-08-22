Dr. Mubeen Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mubeen Memon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mubeen Memon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Memon works at
Locations
Promedica Outpatient Behavioral Health Services730 N Macomb St Ste 200, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 240-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, really listens to your problems.
About Dr. Mubeen Memon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1568440774
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Liaquat Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Memon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Memon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Memon has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Memon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Memon speaks Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.
