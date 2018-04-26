Overview

Dr. Mubashir Sabir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Sabir works at Ascension Michigan Weight Loss Program in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Howell, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.