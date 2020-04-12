Overview

Dr. Mubashir Mumtaz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Mumtaz works at Central Pennsylvania Transplant in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.