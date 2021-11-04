Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD
Overview
Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Punjab and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Mahmood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group At Parkwest9303 Park West Blvd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 951-0083
-
2
Healthstar Medical Specialties420 W Morris Blvd Ste 400C, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 586-0443
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahmood?
Dr. Mahmood is a very thorough doctor and have been impressed with my husband’s care there. Yes, the wait time is extremely long, but given the circumstances of Covid and the fact that there are fewer endocrinologists available, be thankful that he is willing to see you. Yes, I get that our time is as precious as the nexts, but if your unhappy with the wait, good luck in finding another endocrinologist that will accept you without a 5 month wait for an appointment.
About Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1316997398
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- Tucson Medical Center
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Punjab
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmood works at
Dr. Mahmood speaks Urdu.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.