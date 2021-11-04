See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Punjab and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Mahmood works at Summit Medical Group Parkwest in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group At Parkwest
    9303 Park West Blvd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 951-0083
  2. 2
    Healthstar Medical Specialties
    420 W Morris Blvd Ste 400C, Morristown, TN 37813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 586-0443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mahmood?

    Nov 04, 2021
    Dr. Mahmood is a very thorough doctor and have been impressed with my husband’s care there. Yes, the wait time is extremely long, but given the circumstances of Covid and the fact that there are fewer endocrinologists available, be thankful that he is willing to see you. Yes, I get that our time is as precious as the nexts, but if your unhappy with the wait, good luck in finding another endocrinologist that will accept you without a 5 month wait for an appointment.
    Shell D — Nov 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mahmood to family and friends

    Dr. Mahmood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mahmood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD.

    About Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316997398
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tucson Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Punjab
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.