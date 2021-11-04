Overview

Dr. Mubashir Mahmood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Punjab and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Mahmood works at Summit Medical Group Parkwest in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.