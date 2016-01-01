Dr. Mubashir Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mubashir Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mubashir Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Deccan Coll Med Scis and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10370 Haligus Rd Ste 200, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 759-8070
Northern Illinois Medical Center4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste A200, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 759-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mubashir Ahmed, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1366466377
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Deccan Coll Med Scis
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
