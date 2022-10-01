See All Rheumatologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Mubasher Malik, MD

Rheumatology
2.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mubasher Malik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton.

Dr. Malik works at Baptist Neurology in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Medical Group
    Baptist Medical Group
6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 210, Memphis, TN 38120
(901) 226-4770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Dr. Malik and his staff gave me my life back. I was misdiagnosed for years with Lupus but clearly have Ra. There are many different drugs for autoimmune disease basically they all work the same. There is no magic shot or pill, just something to slow the progression down. We can't blame a physician if the meds don't cure us. They are there to give us relief and a better longer life. I wished they had a magic pill or shot, but I have to be realistic. Not saying people don't have issues with test results or diagnosis cause I got the wrong treatment for years. My personal experience has always been positive.
    Livia knight — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Mubasher Malik, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225341050
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mubasher Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malik has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

