Overview

Dr. Mubasher Malik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton.



Dr. Malik works at Baptist Neurology in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.