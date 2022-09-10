Overview

Dr. Mubashar Munir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College, Mayo Hospital and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Munir works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.