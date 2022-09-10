Dr. Mubashar Munir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mubashar Munir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mubashar Munir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College, Mayo Hospital and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Munir works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 830-2822Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Newnan1200 Lower Fayetteville Rd Ste B, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (281) 274-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Munir for a second opinion for multiple gastrointestinal problems I had for several years. He was very professional and informative. He has helped me a lot and recommend him very highly
About Dr. Mubashar Munir, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1518971944
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- Mount Vernon Hospital
- King Edward Medical College, Mayo Hospital
- The Government College in Lahore, Pakistan
