Dr. Mrunal Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Permian Gastroenterology P.A. in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.