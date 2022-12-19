Dr. Mrugesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mrugesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mrugesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Patel Cardiovascular Consultants, LLC240 Middletown Blvd Ste 101C, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 560-5461Monday7:45am - 6:00pmTuesday7:45am - 6:00pmWednesday7:45am - 6:00pmThursday7:45am - 6:00pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. M. PATEL is the BEST cardiologist you could have. Caring dedicated honest calm doctor. He cares for my mother 95, husband 72, and son 48. Would NOT recommend another cardiologist. His office is a well oiled ship. Staff are amazing. Love this place!!!!
About Dr. Mrugesh Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1780642975
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Columbia Preby Med Ctr
- Colulmbia-Presby Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.