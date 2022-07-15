See All Nephrologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Mrugesh Panchani, MD

Nephrology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mrugesh Panchani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Panchani works at OCEAN RENAL ASSOCIATES PA in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ, Neptune, NJ and Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Renal Associates PA
    508 Lakehurst Rd Ste 3A, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-4600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ocean Renal Associates
    1301 Route 72 W Ste 206, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 978-9940
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ocean Renal Associates
    444 Neptune Blvd Unit 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Ocean Renal Associates
    210 Jack Martin Blvd Ste D1, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 458-5854

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Renal Hyperparathyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr. Panchani was excellent with going over everything with me. everything for me He spent a lot of time answering my questions for me. I was very comfortable with everything he had to tell me I will be sure to use him in the future if I need him
    Diane DiMenna — Jul 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mrugesh Panchani, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013213206
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Baroda
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Xaviers Higher Secondary School, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mrugesh Panchani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panchani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panchani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panchani has seen patients for Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panchani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panchani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

