Overview

Dr. Mrugendra Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Govt MC-Gujarat U, Surat and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Chesapeake Regional Neurovascular Center in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA and Richlands, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.