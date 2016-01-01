Dr. Mrugendra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mrugendra Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mrugendra Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Govt MC-Gujarat U, Surat and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurological Associates of Hampton Roads300 Medical Pkwy Ste 212, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-0508Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Christopher Dowd DO PC5849 Harbour View Blvd Ste 250, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 547-0508
-
3
Mrugendra R. Patel M D P C.2951 Front St Ste 2400, Richlands, VA 24641 Directions (276) 964-7434
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Mrugendra Patel, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1710903430
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Med Coll
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Govt Med Coll/Civic Hosp
- Govt MC-Gujarat U, Surat
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.