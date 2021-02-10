Dr. Mrudula Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mrudula Kumar, MD
Dr. Mrudula Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 498-2390
Timothy A Leach MD Inc5601 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 240, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 901-1303
- Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr Kumar for over 4 years. She is professional and a joy to work with.
About Dr. Mrudula Kumar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1871808790
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.