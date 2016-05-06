See All Pediatricians in Austin, TX
Dr. Mrudula Deshpande, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mrudula Deshpande, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Deshpande works at Mrudula Deshpande in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mrudula Deshpande
    13740 N Highway 183 Ste V1, Austin, TX 78750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 250-0406

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 06, 2016
    Very calm and knowledgeable person. Always smiling ?? she gives right suggestions always ?? my daughter is more healthier after we started visiting the Doctor and following her suggestions ?? I definitely recommend to all who are looking for a best kids doctor??
    May 06, 2016
    About Dr. Mrudula Deshpande, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1245240647
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mrudula Deshpande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshpande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deshpande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deshpande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deshpande works at Mrudula Deshpande in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Deshpande’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshpande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshpande.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshpande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshpande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

