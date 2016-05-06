Dr. Mrudula Deshpande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshpande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mrudula Deshpande, MD
Dr. Mrudula Deshpande, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Deshpande works at
Mrudula Deshpande13740 N Highway 183 Ste V1, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 250-0406
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Very calm and knowledgeable person. Always smiling ?? she gives right suggestions always ?? my daughter is more healthier after we started visiting the Doctor and following her suggestions ?? I definitely recommend to all who are looking for a best kids doctor??
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1245240647
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Deshpande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deshpande accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deshpande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deshpande speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshpande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshpande.
