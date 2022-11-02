Overview

Dr. Mrinalini Matcha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Christian Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Matcha works at Renal Hypertension Center in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.