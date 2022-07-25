Dr. Mrinal Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mrinal Shukla, MD
Overview
Dr. Mrinal Shukla, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Shukla works at
Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3813
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner and surgeon.
About Dr. Mrinal Shukla, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1912297557
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.