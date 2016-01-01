Dr. Mrinal Patnaik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patnaik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mrinal Patnaik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mrinal Patnaik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Patnaik works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-0274Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague
- Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patnaik?
About Dr. Mrinal Patnaik, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1376727115
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patnaik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patnaik accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patnaik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patnaik works at
Dr. Patnaik has seen patients for Bone Marrow Biopsy, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patnaik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patnaik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patnaik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patnaik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patnaik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.