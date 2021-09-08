Dr. Rai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mridula Rai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mridula Rai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Rai works at
Locations
-
1
Lovelace Health System - Cardiology4705 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 101, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6971
-
2
Heart Hospital of New Mexico504 Elm St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
-
3
Lovelace Women's Hospital4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 841-1000
-
4
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rai?
Dr. Rai accurately diagnosed my heart problem, confirmed it and it was treated successfully. I feel very lucky to have her as my heart doctor.
About Dr. Mridula Rai, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1851619894
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rai works at
Dr. Rai has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.