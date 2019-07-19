Overview

Dr. Mozow Zuidema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Audrain Community Hospital, Blessing Health Keokuk, Boone Hospital Center, Capital Region Medical Center, Northeast Regional Medical Center and Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Zuidema works at Missouri Heart Center in Columbia, MO with other offices in Macon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.