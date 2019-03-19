Overview

Dr. Mozhgan Ashtari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from RAFSANJAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ashtari works at Optum - Family Medicine in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.