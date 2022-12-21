Dr. Moyuen Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moyuen Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Moyuen Lee, MD is a Phlebologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Phlebology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Mimi Lee, M.D., P.A.8315 Cantrell Rd Ste 130, Little Rock, AR 72227 Directions (501) 387-4506Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is always wonderful, listens to your needs and is helpful. She is the best.
About Dr. Moyuen Lee, MD
- Phlebology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1720034358
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami & Jackson Memorial
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese, Cantonese and Chinese.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.