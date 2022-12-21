Overview

Dr. Moyuen Lee, MD is a Phlebologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Phlebology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Mimi Lee, M.D., P.A. in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.