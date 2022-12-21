See All Phlebologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Moyuen Lee, MD

Phlebology
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Moyuen Lee, MD is a Phlebologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Phlebology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Mimi Lee, M.D., P.A. in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mimi Lee, M.D., P.A.
    8315 Cantrell Rd Ste 130, Little Rock, AR 72227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 387-4506
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Arkansas Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® Injection
Cosmetic Conditions
Dermal Filler
Botox® Injection
Cosmetic Conditions
Dermal Filler

Treatment frequency



Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Lee is always wonderful, listens to your needs and is helpful. She is the best.
    Erin W. — Dec 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Moyuen Lee, MD
    About Dr. Moyuen Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Cantonese and Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720034358
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Miami &amp; Jackson Memorial
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

