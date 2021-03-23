Dr. Moya Martin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- FL
- West Palm Beach
- Dr. Moya Martin, DO
Dr. Moya Martin, DO
Overview
Dr. Moya Martin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Jay R Trabin MD560 Village Blvd Ste 300, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 766-0520
-
2
Integrative Oriental Medicine LLC2247 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 204B, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 766-0520Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Independent Educational Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Detoxification Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Disability Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dyslexia Assessment
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impairment Rating Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rapid Flu Test
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Strep Test
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheelchair Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Dr Martin has been my doctor for awhile, not only is she great but her staff as well. When I started going to her I was uninsured not only was her rates affordable she and her staff always made sure my test was sent to the right lab where I didn’t have to worry about paying a lot of money. To have a doctor that knows you as a person is amazing. I am so glad they see patients up to a 100 cause Dr Martin will always be my doctor ??
About Dr. Moya Martin, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Creole, Haitian and Spanish
- 1336371129
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin speaks Creole, Haitian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.