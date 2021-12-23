Dr. Mowaffak Atfeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atfeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mowaffak Atfeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Mowaffak Atfeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Dr. Atfeh works at
Locations
Mowaffak Atfeh MD11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 307, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6019Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Atfehs office staff were polite and professional. The dr is Very caring and professional man….he really cares about his patients. Thanks
About Dr. Mowaffak Atfeh, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1124215249
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart And Lung Center
- Cook County Hospital
- Cook County Hospital
- Damascus University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atfeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atfeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atfeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atfeh has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atfeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atfeh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Atfeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atfeh.
