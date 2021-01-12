Dr. Moutaz Al-Nabhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Nabhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moutaz Al-Nabhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moutaz Al-Nabhan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville Hospitals

Locations
1
United Physicians LLC1015 DUPONT RD, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 883-0227
2
Louisville Lung Care3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 2F, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 883-0227
Hospital Affiliations
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Passport Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al-Nabhan is a fabulous physician. He was able to diagnose and treat my lung condition when no one else could. I live a very healthy life because of the committment and care he gave to me. His bedside manner and attention to my needs was exceptional.
About Dr. Moutaz Al-Nabhan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic
- 1205853900
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospitals
- SUNY at Buffalo
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Nabhan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Nabhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Nabhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Al-Nabhan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Nabhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Nabhan speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Nabhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Nabhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Nabhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Nabhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.