Dr. Abaza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moutasem Abaza, MD
Overview
Dr. Moutasem Abaza, MD is a Dermatologist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Abaza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology Mobile Unit631 W Avenue Q Ste B, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 947-9000
-
2
Bakersfield Specialty Surgery Center5600 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 322-2700
-
3
Ridgecrest Specialty Surgery Center1200 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Directions (760) 446-9007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abaza?
About Dr. Moutasem Abaza, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831148501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abaza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abaza works at
Dr. Abaza has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abaza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abaza speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abaza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.