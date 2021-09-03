Dr. Moutamn Sadoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moutamn Sadoun, MD
Overview
Dr. Moutamn Sadoun, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 29000 Little Mack Ave Ste B, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 774-8811
Seton St Clair Urgent Care955 Fred W Moore Hwy, Saint Clair, MI 48079 Directions (810) 223-9520
St. John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (586) 774-8811
Ascension River District Hospital4100 River Rd, East China, MI 48054 Directions (586) 774-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit very informative-Thank you
About Dr. Moutamn Sadoun, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1528321809
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadoun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadoun speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.