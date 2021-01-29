See All General Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
General Surgery
Dr. Moutaa Benmaamer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF TUNIS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Benmaamer works at Lee Health in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Suncoast Surgical Associates
    8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33919
    Healthpark Medical Center
    9981 S Healthpark Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908
    2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902
    General Surgery Institute
    15730 NEW HAMPSHIRE CT, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Gallstones
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Dr. BenMaamer was very thoughtful and understanding. He informed me as to exactly what he was going to do during our first visit and then reviewed what he was going to do the morning of surgery. Also, it’s only been 10 days and I can hardly see the incision. This is important because he removed the right lobe of my thyroid which would be very difficult to cover up.
    KDF — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Moutaa Benmaamer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285612143
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF TUNIS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moutaa Benmaamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benmaamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benmaamer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benmaamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benmaamer works at Lee Health in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Benmaamer’s profile.

    Dr. Benmaamer has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benmaamer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Benmaamer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benmaamer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benmaamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benmaamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

