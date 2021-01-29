Dr. Moutaa Benmaamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benmaamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moutaa Benmaamer, MD
Overview
Dr. Moutaa Benmaamer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF TUNIS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Benmaamer works at
Locations
Suncoast Surgical Associates8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 343-9960
Healthpark Medical Center9981 S Healthpark Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-9960
- 3 2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902 Directions (239) 343-9960
General Surgery Institute15730 NEW HAMPSHIRE CT, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 481-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. BenMaamer was very thoughtful and understanding. He informed me as to exactly what he was going to do during our first visit and then reviewed what he was going to do the morning of surgery. Also, it’s only been 10 days and I can hardly see the incision. This is important because he removed the right lobe of my thyroid which would be very difficult to cover up.
About Dr. Moutaa Benmaamer, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1285612143
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF TUNIS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benmaamer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benmaamer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benmaamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benmaamer works at
Dr. Benmaamer has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benmaamer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benmaamer speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Benmaamer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benmaamer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benmaamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benmaamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.