Dr. Moustafa Shafey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moustafa Shafey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moustafa Shafey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Alexandria U and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Shafey works at
Locations
-
1
Centrastate Healthcare System901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shafey?
I cannot over emphasize what a difference Dr. Shafey has made in my life and to my health. Dr. Shafey is one of the most genuinely compassionate individuals I have ever met and his interest and focus in my well-being has change my life. His knowledge in his field is unparalleled and though I have seen other fine doctors, Dr. Shafey has stood out far above all others. His concern and for me has made me feel like I am his only patient. He treats me like family. I am blessed to know him.
About Dr. Moustafa Shafey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1164574463
Education & Certifications
- Southern Ill U Sch Med
- Alexandria U Hosps
- Alexandria U
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shafey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shafey works at
Dr. Shafey has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shafey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.