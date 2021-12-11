Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mourad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
City ENT, PLLC115 E 61st St Ste 7C, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 832-0444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I have searched for a doctor to repair my nasal septal perforation and both NYU and the VA medical center said the hole was too big to repair. Finally when my nasal collapsed I searched and found Dr. Mourad. I was nervous at my first appointment because of the embarrassment around this sensitive issue. But Dr. Mourad was very understanding and non judgmental, he listen to all of my concerns and took time with me. He seemed confident that he could fix the nasal perforation and did the surgery. I still cannot believe that he was able to repair my nose and that I could breath. An added bonus is my nose looks beautiful and natural. I could not say enough good things about this doctor and his staff and would highly recommend Dr. Mourad to my family, friends and anyone who needs a competent, detail oriented, understanding surgeon that creates beautiful results.
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- All Saints St Mary's Medical Center
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
