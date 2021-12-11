See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Mourad works at City ENT, PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    City ENT, PLLC
    115 E 61st St Ste 7C, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 832-0444
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rhinoseptoplasty
Dentofacial Anomalies
Venous Sclerotherapy
Rhinoseptoplasty
Dentofacial Anomalies
Venous Sclerotherapy

Treatment frequency



Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Free Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2021
    I have searched for a doctor to repair my nasal septal perforation and both NYU and the VA medical center said the hole was too big to repair. Finally when my nasal collapsed I searched and found Dr. Mourad. I was nervous at my first appointment because of the embarrassment around this sensitive issue. But Dr. Mourad was very understanding and non judgmental, he listen to all of my concerns and took time with me. He seemed confident that he could fix the nasal perforation and did the surgery. I still cannot believe that he was able to repair my nose and that I could breath. An added bonus is my nose looks beautiful and natural. I could not say enough good things about this doctor and his staff and would highly recommend Dr. Mourad to my family, friends and anyone who needs a competent, detail oriented, understanding surgeon that creates beautiful results.
    Elizabeth T — Dec 11, 2021
    About Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710276753
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • All Saints St Mary's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
