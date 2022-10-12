Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hca Houston Healthcare Clear Lake500 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 985-5984
-
2
Clear Lake Arthritis Clinic500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-1860MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Comprehensive Pain Management Center of Excellence600 N Kobayashi Ste 311, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 985-5984
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
I can not brag enough about this doctor. My husband has had pain for over 2 years, in the right gluteal area. Within 15 minutes of assessing him. Dr. Ahmed made a diagnosis. Performed a nerve block & my husband walked out of there, standing up straight & without his cane. I’m a retired RN of 40 yrs.+. I can honestly say this doctor is educated, gifted & is very personable.
About Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1073627683
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Oregon Health and Science
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.