Overview

Dr. Moussa Sissoko, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Sissoko works at Bon Secours Medical Oncology in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.