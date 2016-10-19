Overview

Dr. Moussa Moshfegh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Moshfegh works at Moussa Moshfegh MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.