Overview

Dr. Moussa Mansour, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Mansour works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.