Super Profile

Dr. Mousa Shamonki, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mousa Shamonki, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine.

Dr. Shamonki works at Fertility & Surgical Associates in Encino, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fertility & Surgical Associates
    5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 312, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 461-1610
    FSAC Thousand Oaks
    325 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 778-1122
    FSAC Santa Monica
    2428 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 301, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 28, 2017
    Fortunate to have found one of the best doctors in this field who I can trust. Provided exceptional care. Is also genuine, kind, knowledgeable and compassionate.
    Los Angeles, CA — Apr 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mousa Shamonki, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609821107
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell
    • University Vermont
    • University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mousa Shamonki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamonki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shamonki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shamonki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamonki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamonki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamonki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamonki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

