Dr. Mourad Abdelmessih, MD
Overview
Dr. Mourad Abdelmessih, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Licking Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Mid Ohio Neurology Inc.1916 Tamarack Rd, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 522-6110
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr.Abdelmessiah to everyone. He is an amazing doctor with up to date knowledge treating his patients & very caring. His nurses and staff are outstanding. Thank you, Mrs. Susan Pound
About Dr. Mourad Abdelmessih, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1184628950
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelmessih has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdelmessih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelmessih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelmessih has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelmessih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdelmessih speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelmessih. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelmessih.
