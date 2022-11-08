Overview

Dr. Mounzer Agha, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, Upmc Altoona, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Agha works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Myeloma and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.