Dr. Mounir Wassef, DO is a Dermatologist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Wassef works at Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery Institute PA in Wellington, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.