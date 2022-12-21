See All Dermatologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Mounir Wassef, DO

Dermatology
5 (213)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mounir Wassef, DO is a Dermatologist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Wassef works at Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery Institute PA in Wellington, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery Institute PA
    12788 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 1004, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 246-1791
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Delray Office
    5130 Linton Blvd Ste C4, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 637-0222
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 213 ratings
    Patient Ratings (213)
    5 Star
    (207)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 21, 2022
    If only Dr. Wassef could be my primary, dentist or any other specialist doctor I ever needed! Dr. Wassef is the epitome of what every doctor should aspire to be in their medical profession. Just because your a doctor who knows what you're talking about doesn't make you a great doctor but in fact, requires the whole package of which bedside manner makes up a large component. If only every doctor could sit in on an examination while Dr. Wassef was interacting with his patients to learn from the master! Dr. Wassef goes above and beyond every facet that is required and for that you will be thankful you chose him.
    Bryan Epstein — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Mounir Wassef, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Egyyptian Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1659512366
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • West Palm Hospital
    Residency
    • Columbia Hospital
    Internship
    • Columbia Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cairo
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mounir Wassef, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wassef has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wassef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wassef has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wassef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wassef speaks Arabic, Egyyptian Arabic and French.

    213 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassef.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

