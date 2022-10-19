Overview

Dr. Mounir Boutros, MD is a Dermatologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Boutros works at Mounir Boutros MD Inc in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.