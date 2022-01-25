Dr. Mounir Borno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mounir Borno, MD
Dr. Mounir Borno, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brownfield Regional Medical Center, Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Haskell Memorial Hospital, Lynn County Hospital District, Medical Arts Hospital and Muleshoe Area Medical Center.
Lubbock Cardiology Specialists PA4802 N LOOP 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 788-0040
Hospital Affiliations
- Brownfield Regional Medical Center
- Cogdell Memorial Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- Haskell Memorial Hospital
- Lynn County Hospital District
- Medical Arts Hospital
- Muleshoe Area Medical Center
Dr. Borno, Great guy, very professional....
About Dr. Mounir Borno, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1578566006
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
- University Nd Affil Hospital
- U ND
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cairo University School of Medicine
Dr. Borno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borno has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borno speaks Arabic and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Borno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borno.
