Overview

Dr. Mounir Borno, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brownfield Regional Medical Center, Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Haskell Memorial Hospital, Lynn County Hospital District, Medical Arts Hospital and Muleshoe Area Medical Center.



Dr. Borno works at Cardiologists Of Lubbock in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.