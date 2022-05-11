Dr. Mounika Mandadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mounika Mandadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mounika Mandadi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Mandadi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandadi?
She has given her 100% care, attention and addresses issues without any hesitation. The kindness & knowledge she displays is incredible & she’s so intelligent & cares about YOU in everything you are concerned. Baptist East Health is extremely lucky to have her & what a blessing she is to her patient’s and the Oncology and Hematology Department! Thank Thanks to you, Dr. Mounika Mandadi for your patience, knowledge and professionalism to all of us cancer victims! You rock chemo and all associated with cancer! Janice G Lawson
About Dr. Mounika Mandadi, MD
- Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1164654307
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mandadi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mandadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandadi works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.