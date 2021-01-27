Dr. Haidara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moulaye Haidara, MD
Overview
Dr. Moulaye Haidara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gun Barrel City, TX. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine - Baltimore, Maryland.
Dr. Haidara works at
Locations
Gun Barrel City Office505 N Gun Barrel Ln, Gun Barrel City, TX 75156 Directions (903) 887-7623Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers of Texas - Southlake1825 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 717-6364Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful doctor and human being. His gentle approach and genuine interest in caring for his patients make it impossible not to recommend him. Thank you!
About Dr. Moulaye Haidara, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1942647722
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland School of Medicine - Baltimore, Maryland
- Howard University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haidara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haidara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haidara speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haidara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haidara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haidara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haidara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.