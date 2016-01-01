Overview

Dr. Mouin Sabbagh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University.



Dr. Sabbagh works at Mouin Sabbagh, MD in Lake Jackson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.