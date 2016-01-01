See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lake Jackson, TX
Dr. Mouin Sabbagh, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (14)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mouin Sabbagh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University.

Dr. Sabbagh works at Mouin Sabbagh, MD in Lake Jackson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mouin Sabbagh, MD
    201 Oak Dr S Ste 204, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 480-9886
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Mouin Sabbagh, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1114937885
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Ok Teaching Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kasr-El-Aini University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mouin Sabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabbagh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabbagh works at Mouin Sabbagh, MD in Lake Jackson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sabbagh’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbagh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabbagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabbagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

